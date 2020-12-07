close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
December 7, 2020

Three restaurants sealed

December 7, 2020

LALAMUSA: Three restaurants were sealed while Rs 10,000 fine was imposed on a shop for violating corona SOPs. It was told by Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar Jappa while talking to media here. The DC said that directions had been issued to the ACs of all three tehsils, Health Department and Municipal Corporation.

