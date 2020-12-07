Three restaurants sealed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: Three restaurants were sealed while Rs 10,000 fine was imposed on a shop for violating corona SOPs. It was told by Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar Jappa while talking to media here. The DC said that directions had been issued to the ACs of all three tehsils, Health Department and Municipal Corporation.