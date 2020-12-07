KPITB asks women to apply for digital skills programme

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) has asked women to apply for the digital skills programme that will equip them for jobs in the digital market.

The applicants for the training programme must have access to a computer with a good Internet connection. They can apply online at www.kpyep.com before December 21, 2020. During the next phase of the training, 2,500 young women would get training that will enable them to play a role in boosting the digital economy in the province.

‘Women Empowerment through Digital Skills’ is a component of Digital Jobs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa project, an initiative of KPITB, funded by Multi-Donor Trust Fund, administered by the World Bank and executed by DEMO and TechValley Pakistan.

The programme aims to train 3,000 women across the seven divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including newly merged districts on employable digital skills to ensure women’s inclusion in the digital economy.

KPITB Managing Director Dr Sahibzada Ali Mahmud said that ‘Women Empowerment Digital Skills’ is one of the many initiatives taken by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to encourage and educate the youth and provide a digitally skilled workforce to the industry of Information Technology.

He added that these training programmes are significantly increasing the digital skills of youth and it provide them with the opportunities for earning. Muhammad Bilal, Project Manager of Digital Jobs in KP, revealed that women between 18 to 30 years of age, holding KP domicile and a minimum of intermediate education are eligible to apply for this training programme. He said the second cycle of “Women Empowerment through Digital Skills Programme” will be conducted online and on-campus training depending on the prevailing situation of Covid-19.

Applicants can enrol themselves into one of the following digital skills currently being offered; Social Media Marketing, Graphic Designing, WordPress Design and Development, Blogging & Content Writing, and Digital Tools Productivity.