Sindh Culture Day celebrated

LAHORE: Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Saman Rai on Sunday expressed her best wishes on the eve of Sindh Culture Day, and said that all regional cultural values were beautiful which united hearts of each other.

In a statement, she said the culture of Sindh was one of the great and ancient cultures of the world. She added that the LAC had released a Sindhi song and Alhamra would record folk songs in all regional languages across the country.

Rai said that the Alhamra’s recorded folk song ‘Ho Jamalo’ had been appreciated at all levels. It should be noted that the celebrations of Sindh Culture Day have been going on at the Alhamra Arts Council from December 1.