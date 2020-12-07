PDM’s Lahore rally to fizzle out, says Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the PDM’s threat to resign from parliament is merely a joke as these people don’t have the courage to resign and the government will not fall into the trap of the opposition.

In a statement issued on Sunday, she said the people of Lahore will blow air out of the PDM’s balloon on December 13.

She said that PDM is putting the lives of the people in danger only to safeguard its political interests. She said that PDM is responsible for increasing the number of corona cases. The insensible opposition leaders are unable to understand the severity of the situation and they have nothing to do with the people’s problems but they are only concerned about saving their looted wealth, she added.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that PDM leaders are mentally sick as they only care for themselves and not for the public at large.

She said that the number of corona patients in Lahore has reached 60,266. She said that 662 confirmed cases were reported and 25 corona patients died in Punjab during the last 24 hours. She said the number of active corona patients has reached 20,483 and a total of 3,162 patients have died in Punjab, she added. She said the opposition should refrain from putting the lives of innocent people in danger just for its nefarious designs.