Senior minister addresses PTI workers; 2021 to be made year of stability, says Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Sunday said that the government would make 2021 a year of economic stability and the country would be on the path of true development and prosperity.

Senior Minister said that due to solid policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team, Pakistan has become the 4th largest country in terms of investment commitments in 2020.

In the current financial year, the investment of $1.9 billion in the first six months is a great achievement, he said adding Pakistan had surpassed India following its sound economic policies and joined the top five countries in terms of trade investment.

Talking to a delegation of party workers on Sunday, Aleem Khan said there was no doubt that Prime Minister Imran Khan had faced the toughest challenges in the history and despite all the difficulties he had proved that a strong economy was the key to the success of PTI government.

Senior Minister said that the World Bank in its report had also recognised Pakistan's strong economic growth as exports had increased by 7.6 percent in the current financial year as compared to last one. He added that in textiles and pharmaceuticals by 20 percent and rice exports had increased by 14 percent.

Similarly, garments export increased by 41 percent and surgical equipment by 11 percent that was very encouraging. Aleem Khan said that by working with the same dedication and devotion, In Sha Allah, the government would make 2021 a year of economic stability and the country would be on the path of true development and prosperity. He said that the government would fulfill all the promises made to the people and save the country from the ills of the last 72 years.

On this occasion, the party workers presented various issues and applications for the solution of which the minister issued orders on the spot. The participants also hailed the completion of huge development work in their respective areas.