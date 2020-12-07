Covid-19 claims 11 lives, 515 new cases in twin cities

Rawalpindi: The number of patients being tested positive per day on average for Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district has been around 530 during the last two weeks and so far, no significant decrease in the number has been witnessed.

In the last 24 hours, the virus claimed another 11 lives from the region while as many as 515 new patients have been tested positive for the disease. To date, a total of 42,525 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities of which 779 have lost their lives. On Sunday, there were a total of 6,994 active cases of the disease in ICT and Rawalpindi district showing that the number of active cases in the region is on a decline.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that another six patients died of the illness in the federal capital taking the total number of deaths so far reported from ICT to 340 whereas the virus claimed five more lives from Rawalpindi district taking the death toll from the district to 439.

Another 422 confirmed cases have been reported from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 32,414 of which 26,208 have recovered. The number of active cases of the illness in the federal capital was 866 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, as many as 93 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi taking the tally to 10,111 of which 8,544 have achieved a complete cure. The number of active cases of the illness in the district was 1,128 of which as many as 91 were undergoing treatment in different healthcare facilities in town on Sunday.

According to the District Health Department, the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation in the district was 1,037.