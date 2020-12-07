Health minister asked to resign over 7 patients death

PESHAWAR: Chairman Good Governance Forum Dr Syed Akhtar Ali Shah has expressed his deep sorrow over the death of Covid-19 patients due to negligence of the Khyber Teaching Hospital administration.

The deaths of seven patients in KTH due to shortage of oxygen cylinders reflected carelessness, criminal negligence and poor management, he said.

“Mere colourful presentations and statements of the health minister are not enough. The minister should be on the ground, meeting the stakeholders and other sections of society in order to have proper feedback,” he added.

He said that preparedness was one of the essentials of the disaster and crisis management, but added that the minister was not prepared to manage the crisis.

“Had we been in a country like the UK, the public would have taken such a minister with a storm, leaving him no choice but to resign,” he said. Dr Syed Akhtar Ali Shah said his Forum offered free legal services to the legal heirs of the deceased for suing the negligent staff concerned.