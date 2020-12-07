close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
December 7, 2020

New spell of rains to start from Sunday

Peshawar

 
December 7, 2020

PESHAWAR: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) informed that a new spell of rains and snowfall in upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was likely to start from Sunday and to continue Wednesday.

The Pakistan Metrological Department forecast snowfall in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad mountains.

The PDMA has issued letters to concerned district administrations to initiate precautionary measures and ensure availability of small and heavy machinery in upper areas. Rain and snow were likely to continue in Galyat so tourists should be kept abreast of the weather . — APP

