Transgender sexually assaulted

PESHAWAR: Another transgender was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by armed men near Chamkani in the wee hours of Sunday.
Transgender Sajjad, alias Mehek, told police she along with a friend was coming back after performing at a wedding when armed men in a black car intercepted their cab. She said the armed men dragged her to their car where they assaulted her and later dropped her on GT Road.