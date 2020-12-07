close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
BR
Bureau report
December 7, 2020

Transgender sexually assaulted

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Another transgender was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by armed men near Chamkani in the wee hours of Sunday.

Transgender Sajjad, alias Mehek, told police she along with a friend was coming back after performing at a wedding when armed men in a black car intercepted their cab. She said the armed men dragged her to their car where they assaulted her and later dropped her on GT Road.

