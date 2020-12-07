Tanzeem-i-Asatza elects new body

HARIPUR: The elections of the district chapter of Tanzeem-i-Asatza Pakistan, Haripur, were completed here on Sunday.

The annual elections for the teachers’ body were held at Al Markaz e Islami Haripur with all its members in attendance and office- bearers were elected through a secret ballot.

The new office-bearers include Amir Attiq, president, Masoodur Rehman, General Secretary, Muhammad Bashir, vice president, Mujeebur Rehman s joint secretary, Zahid Iqbal secretary finance and Shahid Gohar, secretary information.