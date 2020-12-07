People desperate to see end to PTI rule: PML-N

HARIPUR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial senior vice-president Sardar Muhammad Mushtaq Khan on Sunday said the people were desperately waiting to see the end to the PTI rule as the policies of the incumbent government had made life miserable for them.

Talking to reporters here, the former Member National Assembly (MNA) said that people were facing record price hike, the ever-increasing gas and electricity tariffs. He said the PTI leaders deceived the people in the name of change, adding that they had promised to create 10 million jobs and build five million houses, but they reneged on all pledges.

“Those who had claimed to commit suicide instead of seeking foreign loans have burdened every Pakistani with heavy loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has no precedent in the past,” he said, adding that rulers must step down and accept responsibility for the prevailing mess.

He said the country was facing the worst economic meltdown, which was further deteriorated with the global pandemic of coronavirus and the incompetence of the sitting government increased poverty.