PDM protests to continue till ouster of ‘selected’ govt: Pir Sabir Shah

NOWSHERA: A central leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Pir Sabir Shah has said the protest drive by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would continue till the ouster of, what he said was, selected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to the media persons during his visit here on Sunday, he said the masses were suffering due to the PTI government’s flawed and directionless policies.

“The performance of the government has been terrible and the price hike has made life miserable for the people who have been left disappointed,” he said, adding it had become difficult for them to arrange for two-time meal.

The PML-N leader, who has served as chief minister of KP in the past, said instead of providing jobs to the people, the PTI government is snatching employment opportunities from them.

“The PTI government had promised to provide 10 million jobs to the people and construct five million houses but the rulers have acted otherwise and deprived the countrymen of jobs,” he pointed out.

Pir Sabir Shah said the price spiral, rising unemployment and lawlessness had hit the people of the country hard. “The ongoing struggle by the PDM is meant to get the people rid of these problems and provide them relief,” he added.

The PML-N leader took the KP government to task for the death of seven coronavirus patients at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) in Peshawar for lack of oxygen supply.

He demanded an independent probe into the incident and a strict punishment to those found guilty of the lapse that led to the loss of seven precious lives.

Pir Sabir Shah said the PTI government was taking no tangible measures to meet the Covid-19 challenge and what happened at the KTH, one of the three main government sector hospitals in the provincial capital, clearly proved that.

The PML-N leader said the deplorable incident at the KTH showed the double standards of the PTI government as well.

“It registered cases against the PDM leaders and workers for arranging the public meeting in Peshawar on November 22 and accused them of spreading coronavirus but could not ensure the supply of oxygen to the coronavirus patients admitted to the KTH,” he elaborated.

Pir Sabir Shah said all pressure tactics and revengeful actions being employed by the PTI government against the PDM would fail and the public meeting at Lahore by the opposition’s 11 parties alliance planned for the 13th of this month would prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the PTI government.