Man kills brother

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man allegedly shot dead his brother over a petty issue in Abdul Khel village in the limits of the Nawab Shaheed Police Station, police said on Sunday.

They said one Nisar, son of Haji Bahader Khan, said that he along with his father was busy cutting a tree in the field when a brawl occurred between his father and uncle.

He told the police that his uncle Habibullad allegedly opened fire on his father, killing him on the spot. The accused managed to flee the crime scene. The police registered the case and started an investigation.