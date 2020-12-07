Drug-free Mansehra drive begins

MANSEHRA: Police have launched the Drug-Free Mansehra campaign and sought people’s support in the crackdown on narcotics peddlers.

District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch told reporters here on Sunday that during the Drug Free Mansehra drive, the police would utilise all its energies and resources to bust narcotics peddlers and take them to justice.

“Also, I request civil society to join hands with police to point out the presence of narcotics pushers and I assure that their identity would be kept secret,” said Baloch.

He said that with the start of the drive, around 11kg charas was seized in raids in Shinkiari, Darband, Balakot, Battal and Baffa area and several narcotics peddlers were arrested.