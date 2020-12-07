Dr Syed Minhajul Hassan named City University Vice Chancellor

PESHAWAR: A senior academician Prof Dr Syed Minhajul Hassan has been named the vice-chancellor of the City University of Science and Information Technology (CUSIT), Peshawar.

A communication said the newly appointed vice-chancellor is a graduate of the University of Peshawar and Washington State University, Spokane, United States of America.

He is a professor of History and remained dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities as he served earlier at the University of Peshawar for around 34 years.

Prof Dr Syed Minhajul Hassan remained associated with the Hong Kong Baptist University, Hong Kong for five years in the Pakistan Chair and Quaid-e-Azam Chair.

He represented the University of Peshawar, Pakistan and Hong Kong Baptist University in 40 countries where he was invited to present either his work or deliver talks. He has a number of publications to his credit as well.