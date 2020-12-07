Schumacher clinches Formula 2 title ahead of 2021 F1 debut

SAKHIR, Bahrain: Mick Schumacher has won the Formula Two championship following a dramatic season finale in Bahrain.

Schumacher, who will follow in his seven-time world champion father Michael’s footsteps by racing in Formula One next year, needed to finish only sixth to be sure of the title, which acts as a feeder series to F1.

The German, 21, crossed the line 18th of the 22 runners after he was forced to stop for new tyres.

But with sole championship rival, Britain’s Callum Ilott, taking the flag in 10th, Schumacher was crowned champion.

British driver George Russell, a stand-in for Lewis Hamilton at Sunday’s Sakhir Grand Prix, and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc are recent winners of the F2 championship. Hamilton also claimed the title back in 2006. Schumacher, whose promotion to F1 with American team Haas for 2021 was confirmed earlier this week, enjoyed a strong getaway in Sunday’s sprint race at the Sakhir circuit, taking two places on the opening lap.

But his aggressive start came at a cost after he flat-spotted his tyres. Schumacher turned in a brave defensive performance but, after he lost three places on lap 19, his Prema team called him in for new rubber.

That dropped the German out of contention and promoted Cambridge-born Ilott to third. With Schumacher outside of the points, a win would have been enough for Ilott to upset the odds and take the title.

But his challenge rapidly faded and he crossed the line 16 seconds behind winner Jehan Daruvala. Mick’s rise to F1 will see the return of the Schumacher name to the sport, nine years after the German retired for a second time, and 30 years since Michael burst on to the scene with an impressive debut for Jordan at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix.

Schumacher went on to win 91 times for Benetton and Ferrari, clinching five titles for the Scuderia at the turn of the century. His number of wins have only recently been surpassed by Lewis Hamilton, while the Mercedes driver emulated the German’s championship record at the Turkish Grand Prix last month.

Schumacher, 51, has not been seen in public view for almost seven years after a skiing accident in the French Alps left him with devastating brain injuries.