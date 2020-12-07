Manchester City must maintain their momentum: John Stones

LONDON: John Stones feels momentum is now building at Manchester City after securing back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season.

Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne struck early on as City eased to a 2-0 victory over Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City made a stuttering start to the campaign but they have looked more like their old selves in recent weeks having also thrashed Burnley 5-0 and won their Champions League group comfortably.

Defensively they have also tightened up considerably. Since losing 5-2 to Leicester in September, City have conceded just six times in 14 games in all competitions and Stones has no doubt that is one of the keys to the turnaround.

The defender, who is enjoying a return to centre stage this term, said: “We have got to keep the momentum and the wins going, keep the goals coming.

“Clean sheets are a platform to go and express ourselves, go and score goals and hopefully win the games. It’s something we are really priding ourselves on at the back. It is definitely a momentum thing and a confidence thing for the squad, and we have got to keep that momentum going.”

City were never troubled by Fulham. They took command when the outstanding De Bruyne set up Sterling’s goal in the fifth minute and they could have scored several more. There was some debate over the penalty for their second goal in the 26th minute, however, with Sterling adjudged to have been fouled by Joachim Andersen despite only slight contact, but De Bruyne struck it emphatically.

De Bruyne had the best of the rest of City’s chances, hitting the crossbar and being denied by the impressive Alphonse Areola in the second half.

Stones said: “I think everyone out on the pitch put a shift in and did their bit for the three points that we got.

“We could have had more but there’s no disappointment. I think it is something for us to look at and improve on.”