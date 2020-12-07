Grosjean to miss Abu Dhabi GP

SAKHIR, Bahrain: Romain Grosjean is returning home to Switzerland for treatment on the burns he suffered from his fireball crash in Bahrain and will miss the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, his Haas team announced on Sunday.

“I’m naturally very sorry that Romain will miss what was going to be his final race with Haas F1 Team,” said team principal Guenther Steiner. “Romain has shown exceptional bravery and amazing spirit over the last few days—we know how badly he wanted to be able to return to the cockpit in Abu Dhabi.”

Grosjean said the decision not to race in Abu Dhabi was one of the hardest “of my life”.

“We’ve tried as much as we could with the doctor to recover and to repair my hand, but the risk of racing is too big for my recovery and my health. I will miss the team, but I will be supporting them as ever.”