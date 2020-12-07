Hussain, Sarfaraz back in for NZ T20s

CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan on Sunday announced an 18-player men’s national squad for the three T20Is against New Zealand to be played on December 18 (Eden Park), 20 (Seddon Park) and 22 (McLean Park).

The squad was finalised by head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam in consultation with Pakistan Shaheens coach Ijaz Ahmed, who also locked his 16-player squad for the four-day match against New Zealand ‘A’ to be played in Whangarei from December 17, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesman said.

Both Pakistan and Pakistan Shaheens squads are scheduled to depart for Queenstown on Tuesday, December 8, after completing their 14-day isolation period in Christchurch.

In Queenstown, both the sides will stay in different hotels and train at different times and according to their match requirements.

On December 14, Shaheens will travel to Whangarei, while Pakistan squad will head to Auckland on December 15 for the opening match of the three-match series.

For the New Zealand T20Is, Pakistan have recalled Hussain Talat and Sarfaraz Ahmed in the only changes from the side that defeated Zimbabwe 3-0 in November.Hussain, who has replaced Pakistan Shaheens’ Zafar Gohar, played his last T20I against South Africa at Centurion in February 2019, while Sarfaraz Ahmed has reclaimed his spot from Rohail Nazir, who will captain Pakistan Shaheens against New Zealand ‘A’.

Fakhar Zaman had played in all the three T20Is against Zimbabwe but missed the New Zealand tour after failing to recover in time due to high fever. Following the conclusion of the T20I series, Imad Wasim will depart for Australia on December 23 to play in Australia’s Big Bash League, while Mohammad Hafeez will leave for Pakistan on 24 December.

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said in a statement from Christchurch: “While we completely respect and understand the New Zealand Government Laws, which have been put in place for the health and safety of their public, there is no denying the fact that the implementation of certain regulations has affected our athletes, both mentally and physically prior to an international series.

“Nonetheless, when we will leave the isolation facility in the next day or two, we will try to put all this behind us and focus on the challenge of facing New Zealand in both the formats. “New Zealand are a formidable side in their conditions and their recent performances against the West Indies confirm why they are ranked second in Tests and just behind us in T20Is in sixth position.”

“I want my players to make optimum use of the upcoming opportunities by expressing themselves by playing fearlessly every time they take the field. All the players have our backing and support, and all they now need to show is how much belief, faith and trust they have in their own capabilities.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Test side players who will not be involved in the T20Is, will remain with Pakistan Shaheens to prepare for the two-Test series, which commences at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on December 26.

Pakistan squad for New Zealand T20Is: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Musa Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir and Wahab Riaz.

Pakistan Shaheens for New Zealand ‘A’ four-day match: Rohail Nazir (captain), Abid Ali, Amad Butt, Azhar Ali, Danish Aziz, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Malik.