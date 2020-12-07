Safe vacations?

It is shocking that there are still a large number of people who think that Covid-19 is just a conspiracy. Even though the government has announced smart lockdowns in different cities, the people are ignoring the warning calls and travelling to the northern areas for vacations.

In August, many tourist spots were sealed after tourists tested positive for coronavirus. Also, the opposition is not refraining from holding rallies which are a hotspot for the virus. Everyone should realise the severity of the virus and should follow SOPs to contain the spread of the virus.

Muhammad Usman

Islamabad