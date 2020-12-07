Arrests and ‘mayhem’ at Harrods after lockdown lifted

LONDON: Four people were arrested as a large crowd tried to enter Harrods in London’s West End on the first weekend after England’s national lockdown was lifted.

Hundreds of young people were photographed gathering outside the famous department store on Saturday afternoon, with some onlookers complaining that they were not wearing masks or social distancing.

The Metropolitan Police said it had been called to the shop on Brompton Road at around 1pm to “reports of a large group of people attempting to enter a shop”.

“Four males were arrested in total – two for affray, one for breach of Covid regulations, and another for a public order offence and breach of Covid regulations,” the force said.

However, police were present as hundreds of people again gathered outside the Knightsbridge store later in the day.

One Twitter user wrote on Saturday evening: “@Harrods what the hell is going on?? We ended up leaving the store because of the sheer f****** mayhem inside and out. None wearing masks and none being challenged on it???”

Harrods did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In scenes resembling New Year’s Eve celebrations, some people could be seen dancing to buskers on London’s Oxford Street while holding alcoholic drinks. Similar images showed large numbers of people gathering at Covent Garden, while crowds were also seen at a Christmas market in Nottingham which prompted criticism from local residents.

After pictures appeared to show some people closely packed together, one Twitter user wrote: “Where was the hands face space in Nottingham Christmas Market yesterday?”

The Mellors Group, which organised the market, said it had decided to temporarily shut the event on Sunday “in light of the unprecedented high footfall seen up and down the country for retail nationally”. It said in a statement: “The pent-up demand for a city-centre offer was far higher than normal and we feel this is the most appropriate way forward. This will allow us to monitor footfall in the city-centre today and ensure that our activities support residents and local businesses in an appropriate fashion.” Nottinghamshire Police had been contacted for comment.