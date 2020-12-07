‘Do or die’ decisions tomorrow, says Maryam

Ag Agencies

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was set to make some “big decisions” as she hinted at the possibility of en masse resignations from assemblies or the announcement of a long march.

“If the choice of resignations comes, everyone will have to do it together,” Maryam said while addressing lawmakers at a PML-N social media workers convention. “MNAs and MPAs should not come under pressure,” she added. According to Geo News, Maryam said the PDM was about to make “do or die” decisions, indicating the possibility of resignations from the houses or a long march, ahead of a meeting between alliance members tomorrow (Tuesday).

“The people of Pakistan have won this war. Victory only remains to be declared in the rally on the 13th,” she added.

She urged party activists to remain steadfast, calling on them to “embrace” any cases filed against them by the government. Maryam added that the people must know “how fearful the government is” of the opposition. “The most that the government can do” is register cases, she added.

“You must take these charge sheets, string them together and wear them proudly like a garland,” she told the audience, and said as many as “3,000 first information reports (FIRs)” are filed after every opposition rally.

She also attacked the government on food inflation, Pakistan’s passport, and LNG procurement. “People hardly have any supply of gas in their homes, but they get unbelievably high bills,” she said, adding that owing to the government’s “mismanagement”, a loss of Rs122bn was incurred.

Her remarks came ahead of a rally planned by the Pakistan Democratic Movement at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan monument on December 13. Although Prime Minister Imran Khan said while the 11-party anti-government alliance would not be prevented from holding the rally, cases will be registered against all the organisers and facilitators as large gatherings are a violation of coronavirus safety protocols.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan dared the opposition to take the step. “There is talk of resignations from the Assembly. These are not resignations — they are jokes,” he said. “First they will not resign and even if they do — for God’s sake please do [resign] — there will be by-elections in the seats where they will resign and PTI will get an overwhelming majority.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Information Shibli Faraz said: “Current statistics regarding coronavirus are worrisome. Political gatherings are becoming a major cause of corona-spread.” He also claimed that coronavirus cases and the death rate had “grown exponentially” in Multan and Peshawar after the PDM’s public meetings there. “Holding of such gatherings is equivalent to ridiculing the law and standard operating procedures,” he tweeted.

Adding further to his tweet, he said opposition leaders had quarantined themselves in the comfort of their homes, whereas workers were being used as “fuel to protect personal and political interests”. “How long will the opposition continue to play with the lives of people?” the minister asked, adding that “wise citizens, who had lost their loved ones due to the coronavirus, would never forgive them”.

Separately, foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said PDM was putting the lives of people at risk for “personal gains” as the coronavirus was becoming more lethal by each passing day and urged the opposition to review their decision to hold public gatherings in view of the health emergency in the country.

Qureshi said the incumbent government was ready for a dialogue with the opposition on all national matters—except corruption and NRO. He also said the PML-N’s leadership was in “confusion” as there was a complete difference between Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif’s statements. He suggested that the PML-N should decide what they actually want.