Hamza begins professional career today

KARACHI: British Junior Open champion Hamza Khan starts his professional career with his first PSA international event in islamabad on Monday (today).

"I am very happy that I am starting my international career. I have worked hard and hope to show my best in my first match," said Hamza while talking to 'The News'.

Hamza has been given a wildcard entry for Pakistan International Squash Tournament to be held at Mushaf Squash Complex in Islamabad from December 7-11.

The men’s event carries $12,000 prize money, featuring 32 players. Hamza is drawn against his cousin Noor Zaman in the first round. "I am quite hopeful that I will beat Noor though he is a good player and I expect a tough fight," said Hamza, adding that he is in good form.

The winner of the under-15 category of British Junior Open 2020 is, however, disappointed that the 2021 edition of BJO has been cancelled because of Covid-19. “I was to play the under-17 event this time and was quite sure of winning the title,” said Hamza, adding that his opponent Noor finished fourth in the under-17 event in BJO 2020.