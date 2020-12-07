Hamza begins professional career today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: British Junior Open champion Hamza Khan starts his professional career with his first PSA international event in islamabad on Monday (today).
"I am very happy that I am starting my international career. I have worked hard and hope to show my best in my first match," said Hamza while talking to 'The News'.
Hamza has been given a wildcard entry for Pakistan International Squash Tournament to be held at Mushaf Squash Complex in Islamabad from December 7-11.
The men’s event carries $12,000 prize money, featuring 32 players. Hamza is drawn against his cousin Noor Zaman in the first round. "I am quite hopeful that I will beat Noor though he is a good player and I expect a tough fight," said Hamza, adding that he is in good form.
The winner of the under-15 category of British Junior Open 2020 is, however, disappointed that the 2021 edition of BJO has been cancelled because of Covid-19. “I was to play the under-17 event this time and was quite sure of winning the title,” said Hamza, adding that his opponent Noor finished fourth in the under-17 event in BJO 2020.