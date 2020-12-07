A few upsets at Lahore Race Club

LAHORE: The equilibrium between favourite and non favourites remained even during the 14th winter day meeting of Lahore Race Club on Sunday with Sahil taking the December Cup and favourite Taksim Square winning the Malik Hamid Ali Noon Memorial Cup.

The day started with favourite Jalpana Prince winning the first race. Stella was second. Take Care surprisingly won the third position.

In the second race, too, favourite Azm-e-nau was the winner. But the jumps of Twenty-Twenty to second place and Days Gone to third were astonishing.

There was an upset win in the third race for Zandora when expectations for win were on Parwaz-e-Hassan. Even the remaining too places were surprisingly taken by Miss World and Dazzling.

In the fourth, it was Innocent One which came up with an upset. The fluker of the race Prince Of Arab became second while favourite Ashal Love slipped to third place.

In the December Cup, Sahil was one of the favourites for place but it won the race. Exceptional One setteled to its predicted second position as the favourite Big Move moved to the third spot.

In Malik Hamid Ali Noon Memorial Cup, favourite Taskim Square lived up to the expectations, but the remaining two positions were surprisingly taken by Widad and Mr Gondal.

In the seventh race, Famous One did not disappoint the pundits by being the winner. As Pockets saddled up from its fluke position to be second, JF Thunder was a surprise third.

In the eighth and Final race of the day, Chota Jharra climbed from its predicted place to the first. However, Khabib, the second place taker and Natalia, the third place claimer, were not among the favourites.