Sarfaraz, Hussain recalled for New Zealand T20s

ISLAMABAD: Wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed and all-rounder Hussain Talat have been recalled to the 18-member Pakistan squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand starting from December 18 at the Eden Park in Auckland.

The squad was finalised by Head Coach Misbahul Haq and captain Babar Azam in consultation with Shaheens coach Ijaz Ahmed, who also locked his 16 probables for the four-day match against New Zealand ‘A’ to be played in Whangarei from December 17.

Misbah lauded the players and all those who showed tremendous temperament during the quarantine period. He admitted that hardship had taken its toll on the cricketers.

“Professional athletes require special environment to prepare for any type of event. We respect and understand New Zealand’s laws for health and safety of their public but there is no denying the fact that implementation of certain regulations has affected our athletes, both mentally and physically, prior to an international series.”

“I want to compliment my players and the team management for their patience, sacrifices and the hardships they have endured. They are not only leading safe resumption of international cricket but also trying to give their best every time they take to the field,” Misbah added.

“Nonetheless, after leaving the isolation the next day or two, we will try to focus on both formats. New Zealand are a formidable side in their conditions and their recent performance against West Indies justifies their rankings in Tests and T20Is.

“For the T20Is, we have retained the same squad that has been playing together for some time. I want my players to make optimum use of the opportunities coming their way.”

Pakistan players, barring Imamul Haq, would be out of quarantine facility from tomorrow (Tuesday) and after that they would be shifted to a nearby hotel.

On Tuesday evening, the whole contingent will be flying to Queenstown, where both sides will stay in different hotels and train at different times.

On December 14, Shaheens will travel to Whangarei, while the national team will head to Auckland on December 15 for the opening match.

Hussain and Sarfaraz are the only changes in the side that defeated Zimbabwe 3-0 in November.

Hussain, who replaced Shaheens’ Zafar Gohar, played his last T20I against South Africa at Centurion in February 2019, while Sarfaraz has reclaimed his spot from Rohail Nazir, who will captain Shaheens.

Fakhar Zaman had played all the T20Is against Zimbabwe but missed the New Zealand tour after failing to recover from fever.

After the end of T20Is, Imad will leave for Australia on December 23 to feature in Big Bash League. Mohammad Hafeez will fly to Pakistan on 24th.

Meanwhile, the Test players, not involved in T20Is, will stay with Shaheens to prepare for the two-Test series.

To prepare for the four-day match against New Zealand A, Shaheens will be playing intra-squad practice matches in Queenstown.

Shaheens coach Ijaz Ahmed said: “The main objective of Shaheens was to help the red-ball national team prepare for the Tests by featuring in the pre-series matches against New Zealand ‘A’. Despite losing a four-day match, I am pleased that some of the top Test players will be representing Shaheens against New Zealand ‘A’ in Whangarei.”

Squad for New Zealand T20Is: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Musa Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir and Wahab Riaz.

Team Management: Mansoor Rana (manager), Misbahul Haq (head coach), Shahid Aslam (assistant coach), Waqar Younis (bowling coach), Younis Khan (batting coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Ibrahim Badees (team and social media manager), Malang Ali (team masseur), Dr Sohail Saleem (team doctor), Talha Ejaz Butt (analyst), Col (r) Usman Anwari (security manager) and Yasir Malik (strength & training coach).

Shaheens for four-day match: Rohail Nazir (captain), Abid Ali, Amad Butt, Azhar Ali, Danish Aziz, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imamul Haq, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Malik.

Team Management: Ijaz Ahmed (manager and head coach), Mohtashim Rasheed (assistant manager & fielding coach), Rao Iftikhar (bowling coach), Hafiz Naeem (physiotherapist), Saboor Ahmed (trainer), Usman Hashmi (analyst) and Mohammad Imran Ali (masseur).

Pakistan-New Zealand T20Is: December 18: 1st T20I, Eden Park, Auckland.

Dec 20: 2nd T20I, Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Dec 22: 3rd T20I, McLean Park, Napier.