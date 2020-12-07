Master Paints claim Saeed Zaman Polo crown

LAHORE: Master Paints turned out to be the masters of the Major General Saeed Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup Tournament 2020 held under the auspices of Jinnah Polo and Country Club on Sunday.

In the final of the event, sponsored by Artema Medical, Master Paints defeated Newage Cables 7-5 and a half goals.

Master Paints put on an excellent performance and defeated the Newage Cables team although the latter had a handicap advantage.

Marcos Panello scored six goals for Master Paints while Bilal Hai scored one. For Newage Cables, Edward Banner Eve scored four goals, and Aun Rizvi scored one.

In the classification final, PriceMeter.pk defeated Remounts 7-5. Manuel Karinza scored six goals and Sufi Muhammad Haroon scored one. Kian Hall scored two goals for Remounts, while Jimmy Lee Hardy, Col Zulfiqar and Imran Shahid scored one each.