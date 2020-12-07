Over 200 people get relief through ‘Open Kutcheri’

Islamabad : The Islamabad local administration has resolved over 200 complaints of various natures, raised by the residents in Open ‘Kutcheri’ during the last few weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Open ‘Kutcheris’ are being held to interact with the public without formalities and to address their grievances in a swift manner, “said deputy commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat in an exclusive chat with this agency. As per the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, the events were organised every alternate weekday at F-8 Markaz courts.

Most of the issues highlighted in the open ‘Kutcheri’ were land encroachment, transfer, registration, sanitation, waste collection, drinking water, unnecessary road studs, and absence of streetlights, the DC added.

Two cases of revenue departments, which were in limbo for the last 70 years, were also decided and parties were given relief, he noted.

“People narrate their problems and the concerned officials directed to resolve the case with compliance, however, most of the complainants get relief within a week,” he remarked.

It may be mentioned here that the deputy commissioner also holds e-Kutcheri at his office to respond to queries, complaints, and objections raised by the callers.

The citizens shared problems in their areas and other issues of public interest in live talks with DC Islamabad on his official social media page.