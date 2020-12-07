Quilts distributed among homeless

Islamabad: Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat, distributed quilts, pillows, and blankets among the poor and homeless people to keep them warm during the chilly season.

The activity was held at a ground in sector G-9/1, the other day where comforts were provided by some local philanthropists to distribute them among the needy.

Talking to APP the DC said it was observed that some people were shivering on main roads in the federal capital.

Taking cognizance of the situation the administration swiftly responded to make sure that nobody sleep without a blanket/quilt in the city, he added.

There was a large number of poor people who could not afford to buy clothes for the winter season, he said and appealed to the masses to join hands with the administration to become a quilt volunteer.

Shafqaat said the district administration has launched a drive, under which needy and homeless families were being given comforter and warm clothes with the help of local philanthropists.