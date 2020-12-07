Anti-drug body

LAHORE:The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Tariq Misbah nominated Syed Zulfiqar Hussain, Consultant Anti-Drugs/Narcotics Campaign, as Convener of Standing Committee on Anti-Drugs/Narcotics.

According to a press release issued here Sunday, Mian Tariq presented appointment letter to Syed Zulfiqar Hussain in Lahore Chamber office. Haji Muhammad Asif Sehar, member executive committee LCCI, was also present on the occasion. Tariq Misbah said that the initiate aimed to save youths from drugs.