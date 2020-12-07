Sahulat bazaars selling limited quantity of vegetables

LAHORE:A very few shops in Sahulat bazaars are selling vegetables, exposing the claims of the Punjab government that it is ensuring availability of vegetables in these bazaars at fixed rates.

There are a few Sahulat bazaars where around 10 shops of vegetables each are set up while rest of the bazaars have only two to three vegetables and fruit shops each which are unable to provide relief to the consumers from overcharging.

These Sahulat bazaars are selling limited quantity of selected vegetables ranging from four to five while other vegetables are not available there. Ginger and green chilies were not available in almost all Sahulat bazaars.

A, B and C-grades mixed items were sold in these bazaars at A-grade price while the administration kept its eyes closed over the issues. The price of chicken meat, for live bird, was at Rs223 per kg while it was sold at Rs240 per kg, and meat at Rs323 per kg, and sold Rs350 to 380 per kg.

The price of potatoes soft skin new A-grade was reduced by Rs 22 per kg, fixed at 60 to 63 per kg, B-Grade Rs54 to 57 per kg, mixed sold at Rs80 per kg, and potatoes sugar free, fixed at Rs70, while in Sahulat bazaar potato soft skin new mixed sold at Rs60 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs55 to 58 per kg, sold at Rs75 to 80 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs50 to 53 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, and C-grade at Rs45 to 48 per kg, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs120 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs 160 to 200 kg, B-grade fixed at Rs 105 to 110 per kg, and C-grade at Rs 95 to 100 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs 140 to 160 per kg while in Sahulat bazaar A, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs 130 per kg.

The price of garlic local was fixed at Rs 265 to 270 per kg, sold at Rs 300 to 360 per kg, garlic Chinese gained by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 175 to 180 per kg, sold at Rs 200 to 220 per kg.

Ginger Thai price was further gained by Rs 35 per kg, fixed at Rs 560 to 570 per kg, sold at Rs 600 to 800 per kg.

Cucumber farm was fixed at Rs 33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs 60 to 70 per kg, cucumber local price was not fixed, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg.

Brinjal price was reduced by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs 40 to 50 per kg.

Biter gourd was gained by Rs 7 per kg, fixed at Rs 75 to 78 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 100 per kg.

Spinach farm price was reduced by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 18 to 19 per kg, and local variety was fixed at 22 to 24 per kg, both sold at Rs 30 to 40 per kg.

Zucchini local was fixed at Rs 120 to 125 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg, Zucchini farm was reduced by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg, and Zucchini long was fixed at Rs 40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg. The price of lemon Chinese was reduced by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs 48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg. Pumpkin was gained by Rs 36 per kg, fixed at Rs 70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg. Lady finger was gained by Rs 41 per kg, fixed at Rs 135 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Luffa was gained by Rs 25 per kg, unchanged at Rs 105 to 109 per kg, not sold. Arum was unchanged at Rs 100 to 104 per kg, also not sold.

Green chili price A-grade was gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 180 to 187 per kg, sold at Rs 240 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs 125 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Capsicum price was reduced by Rs 70 per kg, fixed at Rs 125 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was reduced by Rs 12 per kg, fixed at Rs 40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg, and cabbage by Rs 29 per kg, fixed at Rs 42 to 44 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg. The price of pea was reduced by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 125 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was fixed at Rs 95 to 99 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg, carrot local was unchanged at Rs 60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs upto 80 per kg. Coriander was fixed at Rs 10 to15 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) was reduced by Rs 8 per kg, fixed at Rs 30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs upto 60 per kg.

Turnip was unchanged at Rs 30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs 40 to 50 per kg. Radish was fixed at Rs 25 to 27 per kg, sold upto Rs 40 per kg. Beetroot was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 40 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

Mongray was gained by Rs 9 per kg, fixed at Rs 100 to 104 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg. Mustard leaves were gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg. Sweet Potato was fixed at Rs 47 to 49 per kg, sold upto Rs 50 to 60 per kg. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs 45 to 120 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs 60 to 100 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs 130 to 180 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs 72 to 75 per dozen, sold at Rs 120 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs 48 to 50 per dozen, mixed sold at Rs 70 to 80 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs 38 to 40 per dozen, sold at Rs 50 to 60 per dozen.

Papaya was fixed at Rs 135 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs 160 to 200 per kg.

Grape fruit was fixed at Rs 14 to 15 per piece, sold 10 to 15 per piece.

Grapes gola fixed at Rs 165 to 170 per kg, sold at Rs 240 per kg.

Price of Pomegranate local was not fixed but sold at Rs 250 per kg, Bedana fixed at Rs 335 to 345 per kg, sold at Rs 500 per kg, Kandhari was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 190 to 195 per kg, sold at Rs 160 to 240 per kg, Daneaydar was fixed at Rs 185 to 190 per kg, sold at Rs 250 to 300 per kg.

Guava A grade was fixed at Rs 90 to 93 per kg, B-grade at 67 to 70 per kg, mixed sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg.

Waternut was gained by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs 77 to 80 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg. Musami was fixed at Rs 56 to 85 per dozen sold at Rs 70 to 120 per dozen.

Kinow was fixed at Rs 50 to 78 per dozen, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per dozen.