25 more corona patients die in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 25 COVID-19 patients died and another 662 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Sunday. The death toll reached 3,162 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 122,955 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 14,983 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,074,339 in the province. After 3,162 fatalities and recovery of a total of 99,310 patients, 20,483 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different public and private hospitals.