CM approves uplift projects for Lahore

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved a special development package for Lahore worth billions of rupees.

He was presiding over a meeting of the governing body of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Sunday. It was decided that mega projects would be launched for providing relief to Lahorites.

Usman Buzdar said that a state-of-the-art 1,000-bed hospital would be established on the land of LDA at Ferozepur Road near Arfa Karim Information Technology Park at a cost of Rs7 billion. This hospital would have a capacity of 400 beds in the general ward, 400 beds in cardiology and 200 beds in blood diseases wards.

The chief minister approved the summary of the health department for setting up of the hospital. He said that 2km long overhead bridge starting from Naulakha Police Station would be constructed from railway station to Sheranwala Gate at a cost of Rs4.5 billion. The project would not only provide relief to the residents of the Walled City area but also improve the flow of traffic, he said.

He said that a project of setting up of overhead bridge at Shahkam Chowk would also be started which would cost Rs1.5 billion that would solve traffic problem. He said that 10 underground water tanks would be constructed in City to store rainwater with one billion rupees. This project would ensure timely drainage of rainwater, he stated.

“Neither I will have to go on the roads during rain for the inspection nor will people have to face the difficulties,” Usman Buzdar added. He said that in the first phase, 4,000 apartments would be constructed in LDA City for the low-income segment and the cost of the project was estimated at Rs40 billion.

It was planned to build more than 35,000 apartments on 8,000 kanals of land. He directed to forward a summary in this regard to the CM’s Office within seven days and said that PC-1 of this project should be prepared and approved by 31 December.A modern bus terminal would be constructed at Thokar Niaz Baig and directed the transport department for the design of the bus terminal by 10 December, he said. Green electric buses would be plied in major cities of the province including Lahore, he added.

An underpass would be constructed on Band Road Chowk heading towards Samanabad which would make flow of traffic smooth, he added. He said that an underpass would also be constructed on Ferozepur Road near Gulab Devi Hospital. Underpass and flyover would be constructed at Karim Block Market Chowk, he added. The project would cost more than Rs2 billion.

He said: "We are constructing mega projects which are the right of Lahorites as these schemes are a need of the city and necessary for convenience of citizens." The chief minister ordered for speedy execution of all these projects. He said that the government would provide resources and funds on a priority basis for these projects. He warned that he would not tolerate any delay in these projects.

SINDHI CULTURAL DAY: Usman Buzdar felicitated the people of Sindh province on the occasion of Sindhi Cultural Day on Sunday. He was addressing a special ceremony held in this regard at CM office here Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that people of Sindh and Punjab were brethren and Sindhi cultural day in Punjab was being celebrated to promote national solidarity and cohesion.

He said that rich historic culture of Sindh had roots in one of the oldest civilisations of the world. Usman Buzdar said that solidarity and brotherhood among the people of Pakistan was a precious gift which we all can give to our motherland. He said collective efforts were of utmost importance for progress and prosperity in the country.

On the occasion, Sindhi Ajrak chadors were presented to the chief minister, Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar. Portrait of famous late folk singer Allan Faqeer was also presented to the chief minister.