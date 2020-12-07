close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
December 7, 2020

AVLC recovers 12 stolen cars

Karachi

December 7, 2020

The Anti-Car Lifting Cell on Sunday recovered a dozen vehicles that were stolen in Karachi. The AVLC spokesperson said the 12 vehicles were stolen in the Steel Town, Sacchal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Sohrab Goth, Mobina Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Aziz Bhatti and Sharea Faisal areas. The vehicles were found in Noshki, Quetta, Mastung, Qillat, Khuzdar, Pashin and Mirpurkhas, he said, adding that the cars would be handed over to their owners.

