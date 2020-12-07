Three dead in road accidents

Three people lost their lives in road traffic accidents that occurred in parts of the city on Sunday. According to the Manghopir police, a man, who could not be identified immediately, lost his life in a road traffic accident that took place on Northern Bypass.

The body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later shifted to the hospital’s morgue. The police said the deceased was run over by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene. A case has been registered against the unknown driver.

Separately, a speedy truck killed a motorcyclist on Hub River Road, said the Saeedabad police. The casualty was transported to Karachi’s Civil Hospital for an autopsy. The police said the deceased was yet to be identified and that a case had been registered against the truck driver.

Meanwhile, another motorcyclist died in a road accident on National Highway, said the Shah Latif police. The body was moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities where the deceased was identified as 29-year-old Mustafa, son of Abdur Rasheed.

The police said the deceased was a resident of the same area and that he was hit by a speedy vehicle.

Body found

The body of a man was found in the sea near Gulshan-e-Sikandarabad, said the Jackson police.

The body was taken to Karachi’s Civil Hospital for an autopsy. The police said the man had who drowned in the sea was yet to be identified.

18-year-old ‘ends life’

A teenaged boy allegedly ended his life at his house located in the Khyber Chowk area, said the Ittihad Town police on Sunday. The police said the boy was identified as 18-year-old Adil, son of Aslam. The police said the deceased had apparently ended his life by consuming some toxic substance.