Eight more die of Covid-19 in Sindh

Eight more patients have died from the novel coronavirus and another 2,013 positive cases have emerged in Sindh.

As many as 12,720 samples were tests for Covid-19 in a day, said the Sindh chief minister on Sunday. With the new eight deaths, the death toll from the infectious disease had reached 3,019, said Syed Murad Ali Shah.

So far, 2,064,077 tests have been conducted against which 184,486 cases have been detected in total. However, 87 per cent or 159,581 coronavirus patients have defeated the virus, including 1,014 patients who recovered yesterday.

Currently, 21,886 coronavirus patients are under treatment: 20,042 in home isolation, 12 at isolation centres and 861 at hospitals. The condition of 769 patients is stated to be critical, including 82 critical patients who are on ventilators.

Of the new 2,013 coronavirus cases, 1,594 are detected in Karachi: 675 in District East, 365 in District South, 250 in District Central, 165 in District Korangi, 98 in District Malir and 41 in District West.