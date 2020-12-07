Girl playing outside house killed by stray bullet

A five-year-old girl, Nazu, daughter of Ameer Shah, was killed in a firing incident that took place in Macchar Colony within the limits of the Sohrab Goth police station on Sunday.

According to SHO Riaz Bhutto, the deceased girl was playing outside her residence when she was hit by a bullet. She was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital; however, she could not survive and succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The officer said she was killed by a stray bullet. In another incident, 35-year-old Amir, son of Saleem Abbasi, was wounded in a firing incident near Toll Plaza on the Super Highway. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Asif, 30, son of Imam Hussain was wounded in a firing incidentthat took place in the Korangi area. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical treatment.

Police said unidentified persons had opened fire on him. Further investigations are under way. In the meantime, a poultry shop worker who was wounded on Saturday for over offering resistance during a mugging bid at his shop in Korangi succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

According to police, 35-year-old Zohaib was critically wounded after he was shot on Saturday by muggers. He had been admitted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he breathed his last.

The poultry shop owner, Aslam Ayub, had also been shot by the muggers and he died on the spot. Police said two suspects who had arrived at the shop on a motorcycle were involved in the firing. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.