12-year-old among two murdered in city

A boy was among two who were murdered in the city on Sunday. According to the Paposh Nagar, 12-year-old Shahid Khan, son of Naimat Khan, was stabbed to death near the Matric Board Office

The casualty was moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police said the deceased was a resident of Banaras and was a student at a religious seminary. The police said Shahid used to sell used clothes. The victim’s brother told the police that four to five unidentified persons were involved in the murder.

The assailants had escaped after committing the crime, the police said adding that Shahid’s brother had taken him to the hospital with serious injuries; however, he later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. A case has been registered.

Separately, 27-year-old Saddam Hussain, son of Israel, was axed to death near Kathore Morr, said the Gadap City police. The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The police said the deceased was a labourer and a resident of the same area. The police said unidentified persons axed him to death and a case had been registered.