A new entrant

Has the politics of Pakistan chosen Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari as the future of the country? Her dynamic speech in Multan’s jalsa made us realise that she has passion to take her party to new heights. The way she used slogans and interacted with the crowd reminded everyone of Benazir Bhutto. The world still remembers the historical address of Benazir Bhutto in 1986 and it witnessed the same enthusiasm in her daughter’s speech. As a toddler, Aseefa saw her mother running the most powerful Islamic country in the world.

Benazir Bhutto entered the political arena by participating in the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD). On the other hand, Aseefa has started her political career with her stint in the public gathering of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). Both of them started their political career by joining hands with a coalition of diverse political parties. Although Aseefa doesn’t hold any authoritative role in the party at the moment as BB did, she seems to have the same skills of mass mobilisation and connecting with the people as her mother had. It is noteworthy that women have played a significant role in the development of most of South Asian countries. Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari’s electrifying style indicates that she has the ability to keep rising and may hold the key position within the party as well. At a time when the country is waiting for the emergence of a young leadership, the youngest member of the Bhutto-Zardari clan is certainly a ray of hope.

Hirah Siddiqui

Karachi