Waiting for good days

Unfortunately, we never got a leader who had a long-term vision for our country’s growth and prosperity. Almost every leader adopted the wrong policies and did not take the right steps to lay the foundations of a strong economy. Soon after the partition, Pakistan decided to join the America camp. Even though the aid from the US did bring some financial benefits, it also brought plenty of problems too. The development on the back of US aid was limited to urban centres, mostly in West Pakistan. This led to a sense of deprivation among the underdeveloped regions, especially the then East Pakistan. Another problem that we have suffered is the lack of continuity in the policies of national interest. All leaders came up with their own holy grail for strengthening the economy and getting the country out of misery. The result was that there was no continuity of policies that would ensure continued progress.

On the other hand, our neighbour India has drawn maximum financial and military benefits from all sides. In addition, there was a continuity of policies pertaining to the national interest in successive governments. India banned imports and took steps to develop its own industrial base. Today, it manufactures everything from cars to satellite components to sophisticated electronics. India has a strong industrial and economic base and is rising as a power on the global scene. Pakistan, on the other hand, is still struggling, continuing with the policy of short-sighted initiatives. Seventy-three years have gone by and we still are mostly dependent on foreign aid. Our industrial base is weak, and the economy is heavily dependent on imports. Whatever development we had is primarily in a few urban centres, creating a huge divide between the rural and urban areas. We fail to take advantage of the resources our country has. How painful it is that we have all the resources, but we still struggle as a third world country, and our leaders still don’t have the right way to steer the country out of the mess we are in.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad