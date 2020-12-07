close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
December 7, 2020

Spain ex-king submits papers to sort out tax affairs

World

AFP
December 7, 2020

MADRID: Spain’s scandal-hit former king Juan Carlos I has submitted a declaration to the Spanish tax office seeking to put his financial situation in order, El Pais newspaper reported on Sunday.

The voluntary declaration was presented by his lawyer with sources telling the paper the move was in connection with an ongoing anti-graft investigation looking into his credit card use. The legal probe was confirmed last month Spain’s attorney general, with judicial sources telling AFP at the time they were looking at whether the former king used cards linked to accounts not registered in his name -- which could constitute a possible money-laundering offence.

Latest News

More From World