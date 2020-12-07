close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
AFP
December 7, 2020

Belarus opposition holds rally

World

AFP
December 7, 2020

MINSK: Opposition protesters in Belarus rallied on Sunday in the latest of nearly four months of demonstrations against the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko. Belarus has been gripped by massive protests since August after Lukashenko, 66, won a sixth term as president of the former Soviet republic. The opposition believes the election was rigged and political novice Svetlana Tikhanovskaya -- who ran against Lukashenko in the place of her jailed husband -- was the true winner of the vote.

