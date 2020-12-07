Spain ex-king submits papers to sort out tax affairs

MADRID: Spain’s scandal-hit former king Juan Carlos I has submitted a declaration to the Spanish tax office seeking to put his financial situation in order, El Pais newspaper reported on Sunday.

The voluntary declaration was presented by his lawyer with sources telling the paper the move was in connection with an ongoing anti-graft investigation looking into his credit card use. The legal probe was confirmed last month Spain’s attorney general, with judicial sources telling AFP at the time they were looking at whether the former king used cards linked to accounts not registered in his name -- which could constitute a possible money-laundering offence.