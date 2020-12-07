Kuwait opposition makes strong gains in parliamentary elections

Kuwait City: Kuwait’s opposition took nearly half of parliament’s seats in weekend polls amid calls for reforms over corruption and high debt, but the sole female lawmaker lost her seat.

Twenty-four of the National Assembly’s 50 seats were won by candidates belonging to or leaning towards the opposition, up from 16 in the last parliament, according to results announced on Sunday by the electoral commission on state TV.

But while 29 women ran for office in Saturday’s race, none were elected -- a blow to the status of women who have fought hard over recent years for more representation in the oil-rich emirate, after winning the right to vote 15 years ago.