Indonesia minister held

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s social affairs minister was arrested on Sunday for allegedly taking $1.2 million in bribes linked to food aid for those hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Juliari Batubara was named as a suspect after Indonesian anti-corruption agents seized suitcases, backpacks and envelopes stuffed with cash equivalent to $1.2 million in a sting operation on Saturday.