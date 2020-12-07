Roald Dahl family apologises for author’s anti-Semitic comments

LONDON: The family of British children’s books writer Roald Dahl apologised on Sunday for historical anti-Semitic comments made by the renowned author.

Dahl, the creator of books such as “Matilda”, “The BFG” and “Charlie And The Chocolate Factory” who died in 1990, made the offensive remarks in a 1983 interview with the New Statesman magazine.

In a statement posted on the website of The Roald Dahl Story Company, the family and firm said they “deeply apologise for the lasting and understandable hurt caused by some of Roald Dahl’s statements”.

“Those prejudiced remarks are incomprehensible to us and stand in marked contrast to the man we knew and to the values at the heart of Roald Dahl’s stories,” it added.