Mon Dec 07, 2020
AFP
December 7, 2020

Maduro eyes victory as Venezuela polls open despite opposition boycott

Caracas: Polls opened on Sunday in legislative elections set to tighten Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power and weaken his US-backed rival, Juan Guaido, who is leading a boycott of the polls he calls a fraud.

Victory will give Maduro’s ruling Socialist Party control of an expanded 227-seat National Assembly -- the only institution not in its hands. “The time has come to vote for peace, for the country, for the future!” Maduro said in a message to supporters on the Telegram messaging application, shortly before voting began at 6.30 am local time (1030 GMT). Initial turnout was low however, with many polling stations in Caracas either empty or with few voters.

