Mon Dec 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
AFP
December 7, 2020

Germany virus

World

AFP
December 7, 2020

Berlin: Germany’s Bavaria region announced tougher coronavirus rules including local curfews and partial school closures on Sunday as case numbers remained high across the country despite five weeks of national restrictions. From Wednesday, Bavarians will be asked to stay home unless they have a valid reason such as grocery shopping or visiting a doctor, state premier Markus Soeder told a press conference.

