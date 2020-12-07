Trump rally

WashingtoN: US health officials Sunday expressed alarm over the refusal of many Americans to wear masks as the nation faces a soaring daily Covid-19 death toll and Donald Trump held a packed rally where basic health measures were flouted.

With the rollout of new vaccines expected in just weeks, the officials warned against false confidence -- particularly with year-end travel still ahead. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, said it was "frustrating" to hear people "parroting back that masks don’t work (and) that gatherings don’t result in superspreading events."