Mon Dec 07, 2020
AFP
December 7, 2020

95 held during French protests

AFP
December 7, 2020

PARIS: Police arrested 95 people during protests across France against a planned security law, and 67 officers were injured during the demonstrations, Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin said on Sunday. In Paris, the site of the worst violence, 48 police officers or gendarmes were injured during Saturday’s street clashes, the interior ministry said on Twitter. A firefighter was also injured in the capital after being hit by a projectile, a police source said.

