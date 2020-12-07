close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
AFP
December 7, 2020

Indonesia minister held

World

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s social affairs minister was arrested on Sunday for allegedly taking $1.2 million in bribes linked to food aid for those hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Juliari Batubara was named as a suspect after Indonesian anti-corruption agents seized suitcases, backpacks and envelopes stuffed with cash equivalent to $1.2 million in a sting operation on Saturday.

